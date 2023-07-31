Toyota Confirms $73,990 Price Tag for HiLux GR Sport, Arrives September

Toyota has confirmed that its all-new flagship HiLux, the GR Sport, will be touching down in showrooms in September, with retail price tags sitting at $73,990 before on-road costs.

The GR Sport sits atop the same wide-track platform you’ll find already underpinning the HiLux Rogue, which means a 135mm wider front track, 155 wider rear track and a 15mm ride height premium over the rest of the HiLux range.

More importantly, though, the GR Sport debuts Toyota’s updated 1GD 2.8-litre turbo-diesel which produces a range-topping 165kW/550Nm, which is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Underneath, there’s a set of revised front coil springs with leaf springs remaining at the rear, though the GR Sport is fitted with beefed-up KYB monotube shock absorbers, and the removal of the rear sway bar for greater axle articulation.

The GR Sport comes riding on a set of 17-inch Dakar-inspired alloys wrapped in 265/65R Bridgestone Dueler all-terrain tyres, while there’s 338mm front discs and 312mm rear discs at the rear.

On the styling front, the HiLux GR Sport picks up a bespoke black mesh grille with Toyota lettering and GR logos, with a redesigned front bumper that accommodates a greater approach angle.

There’s also a set of new fog light bezels, a new skid plate, black wheel arch covers, power-coated steel rock rails, and a black rear bumper paired with a set of red recovery hooks.

Inside, the GR Sport picks up a unique steering wheel with paddle-shifters, GR logos and a red center stripe, a mix of leather and suede upholstery with grey stitching and red seat belts and aluminium pedals.

There’s also a new technical mesh dashboard design, GR Sport gear lever and an upgraded nine-speaker JBL sound system.

When it arrives in September, the HiLux GR Sport will be offered in a choice of five colours including Glacier White, Frosted White, Stunning Silver, Eclipse Black and Feverish Red, with the option of a black painted roof for the white and red finishes.

A full spec list for the HiLux GR Sport will be confirmed ahead of its arrival in September.

“With input from Australian engineers and designers and comprehensive enhancements inside and out, the HiLux GR Sport makes Australia’s favourite ute even more appealing,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.

“Australians love powerful and capable pick-ups, and the HiLux GR Sport certainly delivers on that brief,” he added.