Tesla Dealer Reveals Payload & Towing Power Figures for Long-Awaited Cybertruck

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of those automotive creations that seems more like a dream than reality, however, four years after its first unveiling and just a week out from a special ‘delivery event,’ we’ve seen it hit some dealership floors.

Specifically, the Cybertruck has been on display at a small handful of Californian dealerships in the lead-up to its official launch, and some keen-eyed punters noticed dealers advertising both its payload and towing capacities. Photos posted to social media show Tesla’s marketing material that seemingly confirms payload figures of 1133kg and up to 4990kg of braked towing capacity, though the exact Cybertruck variant is unspecified.

Upon its reveal, Tesla said that payload figures would be up to 1588kg, while braked towing capacities would range from 3402kg in the base model, increasing up to 4536kg and a maximum of 6350kg in the tri-motor range-topper.

Whether or not we’ll see the Cybertruck hit its original towing capacity figures remains unknown, though Tesla Australia’s website maintains optimistic about its true lugging potential. Tesla Australia’s website maintains that the Cybertruck will offer up to 1587kg payload capacities and “over” 6350kg of braked towing power.

This means that either the payload and towing capacity figures we’ve seen come to light over in the U.S. are either for a less powerful base variant of the Cybertruck, or Tesla will have to revise its original figures.

You know whats funny there will soon come a time when everyone is sick of Cybertruck pics and videos and have moved on to the next Tesla thing…but that day IS NOT TODAY!#Cybertruck #tesla $TSLA 📷: @teslaownersSV pic.twitter.com/D4omekoIwt — TOC San Joaquin Valley (@SjvTesla) November 20, 2023

Back in the middle of 2022, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk stated that the first deliveries of the Cybertruck would be taking place by 2023 as the company scaled up production at its Austin, Texas production line.

A timeline, even a confirmation of whether or not the Cybertruck will be making its way to Australia remains unknown, though Tesla is expected to start delivering the first examples to buyers in the U.S. before Christmas.