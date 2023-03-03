Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition announced in Australia, priced from $33,490

Suzuki is bringing a limited edition variant of its pint-sized 4×4 champ, the Jimny, to Australia later this year, called the Heritage Edition. But with only 300 units destined for our shores, you’ll have to get in quick.

The Jimny Heritage has been designed to celebrate the small off-roader’s rise to prominence here in Australia, with some retro details throwing back to the ’70s and ’80s.

The Jimny Heritage showcases a large decal stretching from the front wheel arches all the way across the side profile that wraps around the boot and back to the opposite wheel arch, as well as some red mud flaps and a heritage cargo tray.

It’s based on the existing GLX manual, and with a price tag of $33,490 before on-road costs, Suzuki has positioned the Heritage above its current range-topping GLX automatic, which has seen wait lists stretch out to around six months or more.

Colour options for the Heritage include White at no extra cost, while Medium Grey, Jungle Green and Bluish Black are priced at $695. If you’re interested, you’ll have to be quick because Suzuki is capping the number of Heritage Jimnys coming to Australia to 300 in total. The first batch are expected to arrive in early April. Suzuki’s Australian GM, Michael Pachota, said:

“Strictly 300 units in total of this retro legend will be available. These vehicles will sell out quickly. With swift delivery to follow, I encourage all serious buyers to jump in fast.”

Suzuki says it will announce the sold-out colours as they happen, through its social media channels. Dealerships will also be able to notify customers.