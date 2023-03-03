Kia EV9 fully electric large SUV previewed ahead debut later this month

Kia has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect to see from its upcoming EV9 fully electric large SUV ahead of its official debut later this month.

The initial teaser shots and video showcase a sharp overall SUV package, with Kia looking to be taking a boxy approach to the styling of its all-electric family mover that we saw testing in prototype form last year.

The front headlight design features a scattered array of pixelated LEDs flanked by L-shaped daytime running lamps, while the rear receives a set of Y-shaped LED taillights that wrap their way from the rear windshield across the base, and further down the boot line.

For now, Kia wants to keep things fairly cryptic until its official unveiling toward the end of the month. But we do have some clues to dig through.

In terms of powertrains, leaked reports from the US suggest the entry-level EV9 will pick up a single electric motor pushing out 149kW/339Nm, while a range-topping dual-motor variant is set to produce around 298kW/651Nm.

Battery sizes remain unknown at this point, Kia’s E-GMP modular platform currently accommodates packs totaling between 58kWh up to 77.4kWh, although a larger battery pack would make sense in a vehicle of this size. We’ve heard the upcoming Kia ute in electric form could feature a 123kWh battery.

Kia says we can expect to see the EV9 touch down here in Australia toward the second half of 2024, with prices and specs to be released closer to its launch.