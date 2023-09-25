Subaru Opens Order Books for Sixth-Gen Impreza Hatch, Arrives December

Subaru says that the order books have officially opened up for the all-new, sixth-generation Impreza hatch ahead of the first deliveries taking place in December.

Priced from $31,490 here in Australia, the Impreza hatchback range will be offered in three variants, kicking off with the 2.0L, rising to the 2.0R and topping out in the form of the 2.0S.

The reshuffled lineup means that Subaru has officially axed the Impreza sedan for now, though the rejigged platform means that there’s more interior space than ever before, atop a more generous features list than its predecessor.

All up, the sixth-gen Impreza measures in at 4490mm long, 1780mm wide, 1480mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2670mm, making it 15mm longer

It comes powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder boxer engine as the previous Impreza range, producing 115kW of power and 196Nm of torque, which is thrown to all four wheels via a CVT automatic.

On the styling front, the latest Impreza shares more than a few design cues from the Crosstrek, with a redesigned set of LED headlights, the large hexagonal grille and a more sleek side profile on show.

Inside the cabin, the Impreza range picks up a 11.6-inch vertical display that bring it closer into line with the tech on offer in the Crosstrek and Outback, as well as updated cloth seats – which upgrade to leather in the 2.0S.

Interestingly, boot space figures are down from the previous Impreza by 54L, now measuring 291L in total.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Impreza 2.0L includes a set of 17-inch alloys, LED head and tail lights, dual-zone climate control, cloth upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, the 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

The base model also comes equipped with a generous list of Subaru’s EyeSight safety equipment, including forward and reverse AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane centring, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring, front-side radar and driver monitoring.

Upgrading to the 2.0R adds a set of 18-inch alloys, as well as adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, a surround-view camera, upgraded cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats and two USB ports in the rear.

Finally, the range-topping Impreza 2.0S picks up leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a sat-nav upgrade for the infotainment system and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The sixth-gen Impreza range is now up for pre-orders, with deliveries slated for December; prices can be found below.