2023 Honda Civic e:HEV LX hybrid on sale in Australia from $55,000

The 11th-generation 2023 Honda Civic is on sale in Australia in e:HEV hybrid form, in LX trim, joining the existing VTi LX turbo-petrol model. It officially lands in showrooms on December 1.

Powering the new variant is a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors. The system produces a combined output of 135kW and 315Nm, which is fed through a CVT transmission and into the front wheels.

That makes it slightly more powerful than the VTi LX variant (131kW). However, outright power is not the e:HEV’s main focus. Fuel economy is rated at just 4.2L/100km on the combined cycle, against 6.3L in the regular VTi LX.

As standard it comes with Honda Connect, which is essentially Honda’s remote vehicle connectivity suite. It allows users to operate and view certain vehicle functions, such as activate the climate control remotely, check the current fuel range, and even find the car with the location finder.

The dashboard showcases the same 9.0-inch touch-screen display as the VTi LX, presenting wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, digital radio, say-nav, and a 12-speaker premium Bose sound system. There’s also a configurable 10.2-inch digital display for the gauge cluster.

Due to the electric components under the cabin, boot space is reduced compared with the VTi LX model. The default volume is 409L (405L plus 5L under the floor), down from 449L (404L plus 45L under floor) in the VTi LX. With the rear seats folded down the volume stands at 1187L, down from 1212L.

Honda Civic sales have been dwindling in recent months or even since the latest-gen model arrived. So far this year (year-to-date, through October) Honda Australia has shifted just 699 examples of the Civic, according to VFACTS new vehicle registration figures. That’s down 74.6 per cent on the same period last year. The small car segment overall is experiencing a 22.8 per cent downturn.

This new variant could lure in more buyers, particularly those looking for a very economical small car that’s packed with features. However, with a drive-away price of $55,000, it is one of the most expensive vehicles in its class. For comparison, the segment’s most popular model, the Toyota Corolla (19,709 YTD sales), in flagship ZR hybrid form retails from $34,695 for the hatch (excluding on-roads).