2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport review (video)

Subaru’s latest Outback lineup features two turbocharged variants at the pointy end of the range, with this, the Sport XT acting as the adventurous, outdoorsy option.

While not much has changed for the Subaru Outback range in recent years, the addition of a turbocharged engine will come as music to the ears of Outback fans, and looks set to give the already-impressive package some more dynamism on its feet.

Headlining the list of hardware upgrades for the Outback Sport XT is, of course, the 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as well as a set of new front and rear dampers and some upgraded springs up front.

The Sport XT sits at the base of Subaru’s turbocharged lineup, making it the most accessible member of the forced-induction range at $52,190, with the flagship Touring XT receiving a price tag of $55,990 (excluding on-road costs).

2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport – THE SPECS

Engine: 2.4-litre turbo flat four-cylinder

Output: 183kW@6000rpm / 350Nm@2000-4800rpm

Transmission: CVT auto

Drive type: All-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 18×7.0, 225/60

ANCAP: Five stars

Tare weight: 1703kg

Power-to-weight: 9.30:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 9.0L/100km

Economy during test: 10.5L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 65L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 20.33kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 4.03 seconds*

0-100km/h: 7.32 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.39 seconds*

1/4 mile: 15.46 seconds at 147.4km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.822g*

100-0km/h braking: 3.55 seconds at 40.29 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.293g*

Decibel at idle: 43*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 82*

Priced from: $52,190

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport – THE PACKAGE

Standard features for the Sport XT include dark metallic 18-inch alloys, upholstery upgrades to a water-repellent synthetic leather material, heated front and rear seats, a hands-free boot lift, sat-nav upgrade for the infotainment system and a set of front- and side-view cameras.

This begs the question of whether or not the Outback Sport XT is the value pick of the turbocharged range, or whether the XT Touring has more up its sleeve to entice buyers keen on a slice of a luxurious yet adventurous wagon.

While it might be officially classed as a large SUV in Australia, going up against heavy-duty rivals such as the Toyota Prado and Isuzu MU-X, there’s no escaping the fact that the Outback is an incredibly practical wagon that has been raised up slightly. But it offers buyers a much-needed reprieve from the oversaturated SUV segment.

In terms of styling, the Sport XT comes with LED fog lights and a heap of black trim elements that give it a more premium edge, while the protective wheel arch cladding and the front, rear, and side bumpers suggest that this is a far more capable package than your stock standard wagon.

There isn’t a whole lot that separates the turbocharged XT range from the rest of the Outback lineup, which might be a good thing for those looking for a sleeper, or a negative for those hoping for some striking design elements to separate it from the base model.

While it’s true that Subaru hasn’t exactly been revolutionary with the Outback’s look and overall design package, fans of the body shape will love how the Sport XT looks in the metal with its dark highlights and premium touches.

Step inside the Sport XT and you’re treated to an incredibly comfortable pair of seats up front, with Subaru’s water-repellent upholstery feeling incredibly soft to the touch while alleviating the stress of squeezing saturated passengers into the cabin and damaging your leather seats.

The driving position is taller than you might expect from a wagon body thanks to the Outback’s 213mm of ground clearance, while the generous windows all around the cabin give it excellent visibility perfect for navigating the urban jungle with confidence.

Subaru has implanted its latest 11.4-inch vertically-mounted infotainment system smack-bang in the centre of the dash, which now features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as USB-C ports replacing the now-outdated USB-A ports.

While the screen size has bulked up, it doesn’t take control over every single vehicle function, meaning there are physical buttons in place for the climate control and volume dials for easy control.

The front of the Sport XT’s interior is sleeker than ever before, with lime green stitching offering some much-needed contrast from the largely dark interior, though overall the cabin feels refined, stylish and most important, useable.

Practical touches to the front of the cabin include a set of large door bins capable of swallowing-up 1L water bottles, a small storage tray at the base of the dash, a pair of cup holders, a sunglasses stash, and a small amount of storage inside the folding arm rest.

While we think Subaru could have made better use of the storage options in the centre console, the Outback is still capable of swallowing up many of the loose items that families accumulate.

This also extends to the passenger experience in the second row, who are treated to a generous amount of legroom. There’s no issue accommodating tall adults in the second row, and there’s a set of heated seats in the rear, which is a nice touch.

Headroom is outstanding, with more vertical space on offer than the flagship XT Touring with its panoramic sunroof eating slightly into its dimensions.

The rear seats also pick up a set of USB-A ports, a folding armrest with cup holders, a pair of ISOFIX anchors and three top-tether mounts, making it a seriously practical option for growing families looking to head out on long road trips.

Move to the rear and you’ll find generous boot space, with 522L which expands to 1267L with the second row folded. As a masterstroke Subaru has installed a full-size alloy spare wheel underneath the floor.

2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport – THE DRIVE

The headline act of the Outback XT is no doubt Subaru’s addition of a slightly smaller capacity 2.4-litre flat-four engine that features a turbocharger, over the standard 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit in the base Outback range.

The powertrain is good for a healthy 183kW of power and 350Nm of torque, all of which is transferred to all four wheels via a CVT automatic transmission.

If we’re honest, the majority of the power delivery sells those 183kW/350Nm figures short, with a somewhat lacklustre pick-up off the line, which gains momentum in the mid-range as you pick up speed.

Once you pick up speed, the Outback XT feels far more potent on its feet than its naturally-aspirated siblings, with short bursts of acceleration made much more rapid thanks to the 105Nm torque premium it enjoys over the standard Outback.

The CVT unit doesn’t really allow you to stretch the powertrain out, instead, it hovers around the 3800rpm mark under harsh acceleration and gives the power delivery a more elastic nature that slingshots the XT up to speed.

The CVT unit might not be the preferred transmission for enthusiasts, though Subaru refined the recipe and has made it more approachable for the hyper-critical, to the point that the majority of everyday drivers won’t really notice the difference.

Overall, the XT’s turbocharged unit feels very reminiscent of the 3.6R of the past with its beefy inline six, and in this sense, has made the Outback a more dynamic vehicle than the base models.

Underneath, the XT has picked up a set of upgraded dampers for both the front and rear, as well as a new set of front springs which are there to help with the added 400kg of towing capacity – now a maximum of 2400kg.

In terms of spirited driving, those hardware revisions are pretty hard to access due to the standard 225/60 tyres that Subaru fits to the Outback’s 18-inch alloys. There have tall sidewalls that make the package more comfortable and suitable off road, but it means it also loses out on the potential for a more dynamic driving experience.

It’s impossible to escape the Outback’s soft nature on the road, and while this might come to the disappointment of driving fans like ourselves, in terms of everyday driving, the Outback remains impressively comfortable, even on the rough and tumble of Australian B-roads.

Around town, the Outback XT is more than happy to kick off the line to the head of the traffic queue, while the lightweight steering rack makes parking relatively simple, though hindered slightly from the Outback’s 11m turning circle.

Leave town and hit the open road and you’ll find the Outback XT is incredibly refined, with Subaru’s attention to sound-deafening the outside world making for a quiet and smooth driving affair at highway speeds, while the upgraded suspension hardware makes the already planted platform feel even more impressive.

In terms of fuel economy, Subaru’s power upgrades have come at the expense of fuel efficiency, with our mix of largely urban driving and some stints on the highway bringing figures above the claimed 9.0L/100km mark to a total of 10.5L/100km. With some cautious driving, we’re sure the Outback Sport XT could get closer to Subaru’s figures.

All up, the driving experience on offer in the Outback XT is pretty difficult to fault, with the added power and torque making it a more spirited affair while adding to its overall towing capacity, with a smooth and comfortable ride across various surfaces.

2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport – THE VIDEO

2023 Subaru Outback XT Sport – THE VERDICT

While the addition of a turbocharged powertrain at the heart of the Outback XT hasn’t transformed its nature in a dramatic fashion, it has it a more versatile package overall.

Around town, the Outback gains more spirited acceleration, particularly through the mid-range where the naturally aspirated four-pot falls flat, while the added towing capacity up to 2400kg will come as music to the ears of some adventurous families.

Is this the best overall Outback variant? We think there are a number of reasons to argue in favour of that point, though the $10,000 price premium over the entry-level Outback might give price-conscious buyers some food for thought.

PROS:

– 2.4 turbo brings significant power and torque premium over standard 2.5 Outback

– High-quality interior finish with practical design

– Great ride quality for Australian roads

– Added towing capacity (2000kg increases to 2400kg)



CONS:

– Lacks immediacy off the line

– Fuel economy isn’t that great

– Infotainment screen lacks simplicity

As always, if you’re thinking about buying a new car don’t forget to click here to speak with our car buying specialists.