Subaru Crosstrek arrives in Australia, priced from $34,990

The all-new Subaru Crosstrek has officially hit dealership floors here in Australia, with the range receiving an updated platform, styling overhaul and a hybrid flagship.

The Crosstrek is being introduced here in Australia in a four variant lineup, all replacing the XV. The cheapest of which, the AWD 2.0L, is priced from $34,990 while the hybrid range-topper is priced from $45,090 (before on-road costs).

Built on Subaru’s global platform, the Crosstrek boasts more space inside and measures in at 4495mm long, 1800mm wide, 1600mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2670mm.

Inside, there’s an updated technology pack, with an 11.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charging pad in every variant.

In terms of powertrains, the majority of the Crosstrek range comes powered by a 2.0-litre boxer four-cylinder producing 115kW/196Nm.

The range-topping hybrid adds an electric motor to the mix, though it produces the same power and torque figures while dropping fuel consumption figures from 7.2 to 6.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

Power is transferred to all fours via an updated CVT auto with eight-speed manual mode working alongside Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system, with X-Mode fitted to all variants.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Crosstrek AWD 2.0L includes a set of 17-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, cloth upholstery, dual-zone climate control and the larger 11.6-inch display as standard.

The base model receives Subaru’s EyeSight and Vision Assist systems which includes pretty much every active safety feature on the market.

Stepping up to the Crosstrek AWD 2.0R adds a set of 18-inch alloys, self-levelling LED headlights, LED fog lights, dark grey roof rails, premium cloth upholstery with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated seats and a surround- and side-view monitor.

The Crosstrek AWD 2.0S picks up an electric sunroof, leather upholstery, sat-nav and a 10-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system.

Finally, the range-topping Crosstrek AWD Hybrid L takes a step down in terms of equipment and matches the entry-level 2.0L, while the Hybrid S receives the same features as the 2.0S.

Subaru says buyers can get their hands on the new Crosstrek range for a test drive now. Prices can be found below (excluding on-roads):

Crosstrek AWD 2.0L: $34,990

Crosstrek AWD 2.0R: $38,490

Crosstrek AWD 2.0S: $41,490

Crosstrek AWD Hybrid L: $38,590

Crosstrek AWD Hybrid S: $45,090