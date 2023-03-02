Cherry Omoda 5 on sale in Australia, price starts from $29,900

Chinese manufacturer Cherry has revealed pricing and specification details for its return to the Australian market, with the launch of the Omoda 5 compact SUV range kicking off from $29,900 before on-roads.

The Cherry Omoda 5 range is being offered in two variants, with both the base and premium-spec EX powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder producing 115kW/230Nm, which powers the front wheels via a CVT automatic. Fuel economy figures for the 1.5-litre turbo are yet to be confirmed by Cherry.

The company says it is also planning on introducing a 1.6-litre turbo four-pot with an all-wheel drive system in Australia, as well as a battery-electric variant in the future.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Omoda 5 includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, faux leather upholstery, a pair of 10.25-inch displays for the driver and infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless charging.

Stepping up to the Omoda 5 EX, priced from $32,900, adds a set of red brake calipers, heated front seats and steering wheel, a powered boot lift, panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and a surround-view camera.

Cherry says the Omoda 5 has received a EuroNCAP five-star safety rating, and comes fitted with AEB braking, rear cross-traffic alerts and braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warnings and more.

The Omoda 5 is offered with a seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with seven years of both roadside assistance and capped-price servicing. Cherry is now taking pre-orders for the Omoda 5, with the first deliveries expected to touch down in Australia later this month.