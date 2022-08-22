Stunning Bentley Mulliner Batur revealed, showcases new design language

Bentley has showcased a brand new design language for its upcoming battery-electric lineup with the unveiling of a hyper-exclusive W12-powered beast called the Mulliner Batur.

The Batur is the latest member of Bentley’s coachbuilt lineup, which was kicked off by the Bacalar. The Batur gives us a look into how Bentley plans on styling its upcoming battery-electric lineup.

We’ll let you be the judge on the new design language, but it’s hard to deny that Bentley has done a great job when it comes to creating a futuristic styling package.

The Batur is a far-cry away from a battery-electric vehicle, though, coming powered by the most powerful W12 unit Bentley has fitted to a road car.

The 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 has been tuned up to 544kW of power and throws out 1000Nm of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, with acoustics provided by a titanium sports exhaust.

To match the power increase, Bentley has fitted the Batur with a heap of performance items, including a new three-chamber air suspension system with active anti-roll bars that can provide 1300Nm of torque in 0.3 seconds.

There’s also a brand new electronic limited-slip differential with an active torque vectoring system, and a new four-wheel steering system.

The Batur comes riding on a set of 22-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli rubber, with braking supplied by a set of 440mm front and 410mm rear discs with 10-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers.

Inside, the hand-crafted interior features a seemingly endless number of materials and highlights, with everything from titanium, natural fibres, low-CO2 leather, dinamica and 3D-printed 18K gold on offer for buyers.

On the sustainable front, Bentley says the carbon fibre front splitter, rear diffuser and the side skirts can also be constructed from a more sustainable natural fibre composite material.

Considering that production for the Batur is being capped at just 18 units in total, no two interior designs will look alike, and are completely at the whim of a customer’s preference.

The company says that the first customer deliveries will take place in 2023 after the Batur wraps up its development program.

Each of the 18 Baturs set to enter production have already been snapped up by exclusive Mulliner clientele, priced from AU$2.8 million, before taxes and optional extras.