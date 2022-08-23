All-electric ZEEKR 001 snatches 2 Guinness World Records; fastest drift

Chinese electric vehicle maker ZEEKR managed to snatch two Guinness World Records with its all-electric 001 this week, recording the fastest drift for an electric vehicle and setting down the quickest slalom time.

If you’re unaware of the ZEEKR name, it sits under the Geely Automobile Holdings group (also owns Volvo) and was founded in 2021 for Geely’s flagship battery electric vehicles.

The ZEEKR 001 took out the Guinness World Record for the fastest drift recorded by an electric car, throwing its tail out at a verified speed of 207.996km/h, beating the previous record of 160km/h by a significant margin.

It also broke the record for the fastest all-electric slalom, weaving between 50 cones at the CATARC proving ground in China in 49.05 seconds.

ZEEKR’s 001 comes powered by a dual motor system producing 400kW of power and 700Nm of torque, which the company translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds, with power supplied by either an 86kWh or 100kWh battery.

So far, ZEEKR has launched the 001 in China and sold 6007 units in total, where it is priced at the equivalent of around AU$50,000.

The company is aiming for its first European deliveries of the 001 at some point in 2023, as it scales up its production line to keep up with “unprecedented demand”. It plans on introducing its 009 SUV to the market some time this year.