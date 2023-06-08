Slimmed-down MY23 Mazda CX-3 range receives more features, price hikes

Mazda has lifted the lid on prices and specs for its slimmed-down CX-3 compact SUV range for 2023, with the company removing eight variants, adding more features as standard, alongside a price increase between $1290-$2090.

The MY23 CX-3 is set to arrive here in Australia in September, with the range shaved down to just five, and Mazda once again bidding farewell to manual variants, as well as AWD variants.

The cheapest of which, the G20 Sport, is priced from $26,800 before on-roads, with prices stretching out to $38,620 for the range-topping G20 Akari variant.

Power for the entire CX-3 range comes supplied by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol producing 110kW/195Nm, with power thrown to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic.

While prices have increased, the new entry point, the CX-3 Sport, comes riding on 16-inch alloys and picks up added features like wireless Apple CarPlay for the 8.0-inch infotainment system, folding side mirrors and both blind-spot monitoring and rear-cross traffic alerts as standard.

Stepping up to the CX-3 Pure adds a set of LED taillights, automatic LED headlights, lane-departure alerts, a head-up display and driver attention alerts that were previously reserved for the higher-spec sTouring.

Added standard equipment for the CX-3 Evolve includes a set of 18-inch alloys and front-mounted parking sensors, while the Touring SP adds on this with adaptive cruise control, a black roof and grille, black leather upholstery with heated, power-adjustable front seats.

Finally, the new range-topping CX-3 Akari receives a unique set of 18-inch alloys and an upgraded Bose sound system as standard, atop the existing panoramic sunroof, surround-view camera and adaptive LED headlights.

A full roundup of prices, including the increases for the MY23 Mazda CX-3 range can be found below:

G20 Sport Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol FWD: $26,800 (up $1290)

G20 Pure Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol FWD: $29,300 (up $1790)

G20 Evolve Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol FWD: $31,050 (up $2790)

G20 Touring SP Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol FWD: $34,300 (up $2090)

G20 Akari Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol FWD: $38,620 (up $1310)