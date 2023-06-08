Toyota reveals hardcore Prius 24h Le Mans GR Edition concept

Ahead of its attempt of a sixth-consecutive Le Mans win, Toyota Gazoo Racing (GR) has taken the wraps off a crazy little Prius concept known as the Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition.

Toyota says the radical Prius concept is a nod to its pioneering hybrid tech that has helped the company amass five consecutive 24 Hours of Le Mans victories since 2018.

The concept measures in 90mm longer than the production Prius, while siting 50mm wider and 30mm lower to the ground, with the front and rear tracks measuring 40mm wider than the standard Prius, totalling 1600mm and 16100mm, respectively.

The wide-track suspension is matched by an aggressive aero kit and rear diffuser, a large wing, side skirts and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 235/50 rubber.

Toyota is entering two updated versions of the GR010 Hybrid into the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which took out line honours in 2021 and 2022.

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans kicks off on June 10, this weekend.