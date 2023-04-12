Updated MY23 Mazda3 range brings improved economy, arrives July

Mazda is gearing up for the release of its updated 2023 Mazda3 hatch and sedan range, which is touching down in Australia with some small fuel efficiency bonuses and more equipment in July.

Headlining the updates are some fuel efficiency tweaks for Mazda’s 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre engines, which pick up cylinder deactivation that helps to drop fuel use from 5.9L/100km to 5.8L/100km for the Mazda3 sedan.

All variants continue with a six-speed automatic transmission, with Mazda saying farewell to the manual.

Inside, the Mazda3 in G20 Touring spec picks up wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless charging pad, while G25 GT variants receive a beefed-up 10.25-inch infotainment display as standard.

Mazda has added Sonic Silver to the colour mix in favour of Ceramic, with eight colours available for the Mazda3 range.

The company says we can expect to see the updated Mazda3 arrive in July, with prices set to be confirmed ahead of its launch. Mazda Australia’s managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Mazda3 consistently represents a large portion of its segment’s market share, as buyers from all walks of life resonate with its elegant styling, sharp driving dynamics and eminent usability. These new changes only add to the desirability of the nameplate, which now features more tech and visual appeal than ever before.”