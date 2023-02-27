Second batch of Cupra Leon & Formentor VZe PHEVs headed to Australia

Cupra has announced that a second run of its Leon and Formentor VZe plug-in hybrids are set to make their way to Australia, after the first batch were quickly swallowed up late last year.

After Cupra’s initial allocation of 100 plug-in units hit the market in October last year, the local arm saw its original shipments run dry within weeks, which it is looking to top up by the second half of this year.

It’s unclear as to just how many Leon and Formentor VZe units will actually be coming to Australia, although it’s likely Cupra will gauge interest for its plug-in hybrid hatch and mid-size SUV from pre-orders and then adjust its numbers accordingly.

Prices for the Leon VZe stand at $59,990 before on-road costs are applied, while the Formentor VZe is priced from $62,990 before on-roads.

Both come powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol paired with an electric motor producing a combined 180kW/400Nm. They use a six-speed dual-clutch DSG auto, offering a claimed 50km all-electric driving range from the 12.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Cupra says that its additional Leon and Formentor VZe units are scheduled to touch down in Australia in the middle of the year, with the company adding that any vehicles ordered before March 31 will receive three-years of free servicing. Cupra’s Australian director, Ben Wilks, said:

“The response to Born, Leon and Formentor VZes domenstrates the desire for cutting edge zero- and low-emissions vehicles. Over greater distances, or where EV chargers are still seldom seen, the Leon and Formentor have a proven Euro 6 turbo petrol engine for easy open road cruising.”