Video: Fernando Alonso thrashes Aston Martin DBX707 SUV

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has been getting acquainted with his new Formula 1 team, Aston Martin, and one of its high-powered road cars, the DBX707 SUV.

With Alonso joining the team for the start of the 2023 season, Aston Martin has been keen to get the Spanish world champion behind the wheel to promote one of its road-going creations, with the company releasing a clip called: The Perfect Lap.

For those unaware, the Aston Martin DBX707 packs a particularly mean punch from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that kicks out a whopping 520kW and 900Nm.

Aston claims it is the most powerful luxury SUV you’ll find on the market, with the DBX 707 taking on the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue. The DBX707’s 0-100km/h sprint is taken care of in a claimed 3.3 seconds, with a top speed standing at 310km/h.

Underneath the bodywork, the DBX707 features a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, a bespoke air suspension system with dynamic springs, and a set of carbon ceramic brake discs that measure 420mm up front. See how it all goes in the promo video below.