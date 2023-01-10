Rolls-Royce records highest-ever global sales in 2022

Rolls-Royce is popping the champagne after recording its highest-ever global sales in a single year, with more than 6000 units rolling out of the factory for the first time ever in its 118-year history.

All up, Rolls-Royce delivered 6021 vehicles to customers around the globe in 2022, which marks a modest 8 per cent increase over its 2021 sales tally. Although, it’s worth pointing out that its 2021 figure was a mammoth 49 per cent higher than the previous year.

The company says that demand for its bespoke commissions is higher than ever, with customers willing to pay an average of half a million Euros for their unique Rolls-Royce, according to the company.

Buyers in the Middle East are by far the keenest fan of bespoke creations, with the company opening up its invitation-only private office in Dubai, while the Americas remain the single-largest market for Rolls-Royce vehicles, with China in second place.

The record sales tally was driven by an insatiable appetite for Rolls-Royce’s ultra-luxury SUV package, the Cullinan, while the Rolls-Royce Ghost was the company’s best-selling model in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moving forward, Rolls-Royce expects the good news to keep coming after an extremely positive response – and bourgeoning pre-order list – for the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the first-ever battery-electric vehicle from the company that really sets the tone for the future.

The first Spectre deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023, with Rolls’ confirming that its order books are very much full “far into 2023″. It seems reasonable to expect the company will be reporting back in 12 months with news of another record-setting year of deliveries.