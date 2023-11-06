SsangYong Signs Agreement with BYD to Develop Future Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

SsangYong Australia’s global parent company, KG Mobility, has announced news of a recent agreement with Chinese automotive giant, BYD, to co-develop a new range of hybrid and electric vehicles.

SsangYong’s evolving product lineup involves a new battery-electric SUV package, known as the Torres EVX, as well as a battery-electric ute and an all-new hybrid variant based on the Torres, which is set for a 2025 release. KG Mobility will continue to receive batteries from BYD, though moving forward, the battery packs will be produced and assembled in Korea for its evolving product lineup.

The release also states that there is some intention to “concurrently” develop plug-in hybrid powertrains, effectively a restructuring of how KG Mobility’s research institute was set up, where new resources can now be redirected into “jointly developing next-generation hybrid systems.”

“KG Mobility embarked on a journey of change and development as a mobility company by changing its name last March…We started with the launch of the Torres EVX, aimed at providing safe, affordable and high-performance electric vehicles meeting the needs of our customers,” Says KG Mobility’s Chairman, Kawk Jae-seon.

“We anticipate that this expanded cooperation with BYD will strengthen our electric vehicle lineup, including the Torres EVX, KR10 and F100, while reorganising our product range to focus on eco-friendly vehicles; this includes introducing a dedicated electric vehicle platform and launching hybrid products.”

He added that “we received an excellent response from domestic electric vehicle consumers by offering a 10-year, 1 million km battery warranty, the highest in the world.”