Mercedes-Benz Launches Seven-Seat EQS 450 4MATIC Luxury SUV, Priced at $194,900

Mercedes-Benz is bringing its all-electric SUV range to the world of seven-seat motoring with the confirmation of the EQS 450 4MATIC arriving in Australia with a price tag of $194,900 before on-road costs.

Designed for families looking to transport seven people in first-class style and comfort, the EQS 450 picks up a stretched-out platform that accommodates a new three-row layout.

In total, the EQS 450 measures in at 5125mm long, 1950mm wide, 1718mm tall, making it 262mm longer, 10mm wider and 32mm taller than the EQE SUV, with the wheelbase now 180mm longer than the EQE.

Mercedes says this has allowed up to 130mm of electronic reclining and sliding adjustment in the second row for extra legroom or to help accommodate extra legs in the third row of the cabin.

In the third row, Mercedes says the EQS 450 can accommodate passengers up to 150cm, meaning it’s more of a five-plus-two arrangement than a fully-fledged seven-seater that can swallow up adults in the rearmost of the cabin.

Power for the EQS 450 comes supplied by a pair of electric motors over each axle, producing a combined 265kW of power and 800Nm of torque.

Mercedes says that its 108.4kWh battery pack offers claimed range figures of 592km on the more lenient NEDC test cycle.

Underneath, the EQS 450 picks up set of 21-inch alloys paired with a four-link axle at the front and multi-link suspension at the rear, with rear-axle steering and air suspension with a set of adjustable dampers fitted as standard.

Inside, the EQS comes boasting some seriously premium touches, with the AMG Line interior package included as standard which adds Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated comfort seats, wooden trim highlights, a head-up display, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.8-inch infotainment display.

You’ll also find Mercedes’ MBUX navigation system featuring augmented reality instructions, wireless Apple CarPlaay & Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a powered boot lift and a 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Boot space figures stand at 195L with three rows of seats standing, expanding to 800L with the second row moved forward and to a total of 2100L with all rows folded away.

Pricing for the EQS 450 SUV stands at $194,900 before on-roads, which means that it’s positioned very competitively for family buyers at a $25,000 discount over the EQS sedan.