Porsche reveals striking 718 Style Edition for Cayman and Boxster

Porsche has unveiled a vivid special edition based on the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, called the Style Edition. It provides an enhanced visual personality for the desirable sports cars.

Firstly, you may have noticed the 718 Boxster Style Edition depicted here. It wears a colour that avid Porsche fans will recognise, including in the name; Ruby Star Neo. This deep purple hue is inspired by the Ruby Star colour featured on the 964-generation 911 Carrera RS of the early 1990s.

Other colours are available for the Style Edition if you don’t want to stand out quite so much, including a more subtle grey as featured on the Cayman here.

Further adding distinction over the regular models, a set of 20-inch 718 Spyder wheels are applied, with Porsche Crests on the hub caps, along with black exhaust outlets for that sporty look. The exterior also showcases ‘Porsche’ decals along the doors with a racing stripe over the bonnet. Buyers can choose between either black or white contrast themes at no extra cost.

Both examples are based on the entry level variants, meaning they come with a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine producing 220kW and 380Nm. That’s enough grunt to see 0-100km/h done in just 5.1 seconds, or 4.9 seconds with the optional PDK auto.

In Australia the 718 Style Editions come with Porsche Dynamic Light System, lane-change assist, Porsche Entry & Drive, 14-way power-adjustable seats, Porsche Connect with sat-nav and digital radio, and Power Steering Plus as a no-cost option.

The special editions are available to order now, with prices starting from $125,800 for the Cayman and from $126,600 for the open-top Boxster version (excluding on-road costs). Local deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2023.