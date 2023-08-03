Porsche Celebrates 60 Years of 911 with GT-3 Based 911 S/T Priced at $660,500

Porsche is planning to blow out the birthday candles for the 911’s 60th birthday with a special edition 911 S/T model, based on the current-gen 911 GT3 which is priced at $660,500 before on-road costs.

Specifically, the 911 S/T is said to combine the strengths of the 911 GT3 with the touring package and the flagship 911 GT3 RS and comes tipping the scales as the lightest variant of the 992 generation range at just 1380kg.

The weight savings have been achieved with the addition of a carbon fibre roof, carbon doors and a carbon construction for the bonnet, while the powertrain has been fitted with a lighter flywheel.

Power for the 911 S/T is supplied by the GT3 RS’ 4.0-litre naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer unit that produces 386kW which lights up the rear wheels via a manual gearbox only.

Zero to 100km/h is taken care of in just 3.9 seconds, while the 911 S/T’s top speed is 300km/h.

Interestingly, it’s the only current-gen 911 variant to receive double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear setup with adaptive dampers at both ends tuned for the S/T, though you won’t find rear-axle steering like on other models in an effort to save some added kgs.

Porsche has retained its standard lightweight sports exhaust system for the 911 S/T, while adding a new Gurney flag on the extendable rear wing.

It comes riding on a set of 20-inch front, 21-inch rear centre-lock magnesium wheels wrapped in 255/35 front and 315/30 rear tyres, with stopping power supplied by a set of lightweight carbon ceramic brakes all round.

Inside, there’s a set of carbon-fibre reinforced plastic bucket seats flanked by a carbon roll cage in the rear, while the four-way adjustable sports seats remain a no-cost option for the 911 S/T.

Porsche says that 1963 units of the 911 S/T are slated for production – in an obvious nod to its birthday celebrations – with Australian pricing standing at $660,500 for the standard S/T, $697,260 for the Heritage Design pack or $681,541 for the Sport Chrono pack.