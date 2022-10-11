Polestar sales up 100% in first 9 months of 2022, 9215 units in Q3

Volvo’s electric vehicle spinoff, Polestar, has bucked the industry’s downwind and reported some impressive delivery figures for the third quarter, ahead of what it anticipates to be an even bigger quarter to round out the year.

All up, Polestar reported 9215 global deliveries in third quarter of 2022, which has brought the company’s total delivery figures to 30,400 vehicles for the first nine months of 2022.

The company is keen to remind us that its 30,400 year-to-date sales are up 100 per cent over the same period last year, which has been driven by the production of the Polestar 2 being scaled up at its Chinese production line.

The first Polestar 2 units touched down here in Australia back in March, and it will be joined by the Polestar 3 at some point next year, which is actually set for its official debut tomorrow. The addition of the sleek Polestar 5, and the Polestar 6 sports roadster are set to perpetuate the growth in the coming years as well.

Polestar says it is eyeing a target of 50,000 units for the year in total, which, judging by the most recent quarter will require some serious ramping up at its factories. Although, the company’s chief has said a number of these units are produced and ready to ship.

Even still, Polestar would need to double the production numbers from its most recent quarter in order to hit the 50,000-unit delivery milestone. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“We needed to catch up on production after Covid-19 related setbacks in China, and we have. The majority of Polestar 2 cars set for delivery in Q4 are ready and making their way to our customers in 27 markets around the world, with the fourth quarter set to be our strongest on record yet. I am confident we will meet our target of 50,000 cars for this year.”