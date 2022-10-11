Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition priced from $53,200

Remember that very special edition of the exciting Hyundai i30 N hot hatch that was revealed in May, called the Drive-N Limited Edition? It has just been announced for Australia.

Hyundai had previously confirmed the special edition would be available Down Under, to some extent. But now the local arm has confirmed prices and local specs. It is being offered with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch auto, and in two premium exterior colours; Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl.

So, what’s it all about? The special edition is mainly about cosmetic enhancements, with gold decals down the sides and across the front and rear, with a set of dark bronze 19-inch forged alloy wheels. The badges are also black for that subtle sinister theme.

Inside is where you’ll find a bespoke Alcantara upholstery which extends to the steering wheel and gear shifter, with red highlights replacing the usual blue accents, including for the seat belts, some buttons and trim stitching. Some exclusive floor mats are also thrown in.

Lastly, you can have fun spotting the various numbered plaques which certify its significance and build number. Owners are also presented with a special welcome box for the keys and unique keyring.

Hyundai is planning to make just 800 of these for global markets and Australia is getting over 20 per cent of them. That’s pretty awesome in our opinion, considering how small the Aussie market is compared with others. Locals are being offer build numbers 620 through to 799.

Prices start from $53,200 for the manual and $56,200 for the DCT auto (before on-road costs). That makes it around $4000 more than the i30 N Premium on which it is based. Deliveries commence later this year.