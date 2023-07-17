Polestar 3 SUV Makes Goodwood Debut Alongside Polestar 5 GT Prototype

Polestar has given its upcoming Polestar 3 SUV an official public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ahead of customer deliveries kicking off in the early stages of 2024.

The company has confirmed pricing for the upcoming Polestar 3 range which, here in Australia, kicks off from $132,900 and stretches out to $141,900 for the Performance Pack variant.

Both Polestar 3 variants come powered by a pair of electric motors and a large 111kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed 610km of all-electric driving range.

Power outputs stand at a hefty 360kW/840Nm for the base model, while the Performance Pack lifts these up to 380kW/910Nm.

Australian variants are confirmed to come riding on a set of 21-inch alloys and receive adaptive air suspension, a panoramic glass sunroof and a massive 14.5-inch infotainment display.

The company also gave onlookers at Goodwood a gaze of the upcoming Polestar 5 grand touring sedan at the festivities, ahead of its planned launch later in 2024, as well as some BST variants of the Polestar 3 that kick out 350kW.

Polestar hasn’t given us a full raft of Polestar 5 details to report on just yet, though it has previously confirmed power targets of 650kW/900Nm thanks to a brand-new powertrain.

The Polestar 5 will come riding on a new lightweight platform made from bonded aluminium that allows for weight savings and increased body rigidity.

When it hits the market, the Polestar 5 will go head-to-head with rivals like the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S and the Mercedes-Benz EQE in the world of all-electric grand tourers.

“With production now starting in the first quarter of 2024, it’s time for Polestar 3 to take its first-ever run up the famous hill,” said Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

“The SUV for the electric age looks fantastic and will be an exceptional car to own,” he said, “adding that “the latest Polestar 5 verification prototype is here too… developed in the UK, Goodwood is like home turf for our electric 4-door GT.”