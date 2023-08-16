Audi Launches Dynamic Black Treatment for A4, A5 and Q SUV Range

Audi has released its new Dynamic Black treatment for its A4 and A5 sedan and Avant wagon lineup and the entire Q SUV range which pick up a list of visual and equipment upgrades over their base equivalent.

Starting with the A4 range, both the sedan and Avant wagon pick up a set of bespoke 19-inch Audi Sport alloys with an anthracite black finish, the option of black roof rails and Audi rings, while a metallic or pearlescent paint finish comes as standard.

The A5 Sportback picks up 20-inch alloys with the same black finish, with a set of red brake calipers hiding behind.

The A5 Sportback Dynamic Black picks up the S line interior package that adds Nappa leather upholstery and ambient lighting.

Both the A4 and A5 Dynamic Black can be further optioned with Audi’s carbon package that adds a rear spolier and mirror caps smothered in lightweight carbon fibre.

For the Q2 Dynamic Black, buyers pick up a new choice of 19-inch alloys, black mirror caps, C-pillars and blacked-out Audi rings.

The Q3 picks up much the same exterior highlights, while the interior receives power-adjustable, heated seats, aluminium highlights and ambient lighting.

Step up to the Q5 Dynamic Black and there’s a set of unique 20-inch wheel designs with red brake calipers, black exterior highlights and ambient interior lighting.

The pointy end of the lineup, like the Q7 and Q8 pick up 22-inch wheels, black roof rails, door sills, rear privacy glass and mirror caps, with a black finish for the headlight surrounds, front grille and air intakes.

“These styling and equipment highlights further build on the appeal of some of the brand’s most popular models,” says Audi’s Australian Director, Jeff Mannering.

“These special models bring together a combination of striking design features that give the Dynamic Black range a tremendous road presence that will strike a chord with customers wanting a more sporty look for their Audi,” he added.

Retail pricing for the Audi Dynamic Black range can be found below; these prices do not include on-road costs.

A4 Sedan 35 TFSI Dynamic Black $69,100

A4 Sedan 45 TFSI quattro Dynamic Black $77,869

A4 Avant 45 TFSI quattro Dynamic Black $80,369

A5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro Dynamic Black $92,969

Q2 35 TFSI Dynamic Black $49,950

Q3 35 TFSI Dynamic Black $57,950

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI quattro Dynamic Black $60,750

Q5 35 TDI Dynamic Black $71,250

Q5 40 TDI quattro Dynamic Black $84,900

Q5 45 TFSI quattro Dynamic Black $85,669

Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro S line Dynamic Black $94,569

Q7 45 TDI Dynamic Black $117,169

Q8 50 TDI S line Dynamic Black $138,769

Q8 55 TFSI S line Dynamic Black $140,069