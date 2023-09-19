Polestar 2 Picks up Prime Video to make Charging Downtime More Entertaining

Polestar has published an over-the-air software update adding Prime Video to the ranks for its Polestar 2 sedan, giving buyers a chance to stay entertained while charging their EV.

The addition of Prime Video follows a previous software update that added Youtube video streaming to the Polestar 2’s infotainment system, as well as more accurate range monitoring.

Those were preceded by the addition of Waze navigation, AccuWeather, Journey Log and the Performance app for any dual-motor variants.

Looking forward, the upcoming Polestar 3 and the Polestar 4 will receive an overhauled infotainment display measuring 14.5-inches, powered by a next-gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform.

“The successful launch and integration of Android Automotive OS in Polestar 2 has proven that we can leverage the best navigation and voice control in the business to make life with a Polestar easier,” says Polestar’s Chief, Thomas Ingenlath.

“The Google Play Store has also gained a rich variety of apps that offer interactivity and entertainment, from playing games to streaming series.”