Isuzu Speeds Up Delivery Times with Record-Breaking Deliveries in August

Isuzu says that a record-breaking month of sales in August is yet another sign the company is cracking down on burgeoning wait times for the D-Max and MU-X.

Isuzu describes the record-breaking month of deliveries as a “light at the end of the tunnel” when it comes to lead times for the D-Max and MU-X.

All up, Isuzu delivered 4,712 vehicles in August, 2023, with “over 5,000” vehicles touching down on Australian shores each month throughout June and July.

These volumes are expected to continue for the remainder of 2023 and early 2024 as Isuzu catches up with lengthy waitlists for its most popular variants of the D-Max and MU-X.

Further under the surface, Isuzu says that improved vehicle production and a more streamlined shipping method has helped to shore up supplies.

“The company experesses sincere appreciation for the patience and ongoing support demonstrated by its customers throughout this unprecedented period of delays and guarantees its ongoing dedication to taking measures to decrease wait times remains steadfast,” says Isuzu’s Managing Director, Junta Matsui.