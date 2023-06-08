Latest Polestar update adds more accurate range monitoring & Youtube

Struggling to keep yourself entertained while charging your Polestar 2? The company has you covered with its latest software update which has now integrated the YouTube app, as well as some more energy consumption monitoring information to keep range anxiety at bay.

It’s the 15th software update for the Polestar 2 since 2020, and while the addition of YouTube is a straightforward affair, the updated Range Assistant will come as great news for owners.

Powered by an updated algorithm, the app gives more accurate real-time energy consumption data over the previous 20, 40 and 100km of driving and driving range figures.

There’s also some added functionality for iOS users via the Apple CarPlay system, which has received better integration and projection of Apple Maps and phone calls onto the display.

The update will be rolled out over-the-air in the coming days, and will be included on all new production Polestar 2 units. Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“We know how much our customers look forward to over-the-air upgrades, and I am convinced this one will be well received, with notable new features and enhancements. YouTube is great for entertainment, and our updated Range Assistant app delivers more accurate predictions and supports an improved driving style.”