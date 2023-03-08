Plug-in Hybrid Peugeot 508 GT Sportswagon confirmed for Australia

Peugeot has opened the order books for its upcoming 508 GT Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid variant ahead of the PHEV’s second-quarter arrival here in Australia.

The 508 Sportswagon is being offered to Australian buyers in a single, high-spec GT variant, with prices yet to be confirmed by Peugeot. It joins its sedan counterpart, the 508 GT Fastback Plug-in Hybrid that hit the Aussie market last year.

It comes powered by the same 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor producing a combined 165kW/360Nm, sent the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Underneath, the 508 PHEV receives an 11.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed 55km electric driving range from the 81kW electric motor.

Features are yet to be confirmed, but the Sportswagon will likely pick up the same GT features list that the Fastback comes fitted with.

This means you’ll find features like 18-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, adaptive suspension, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery with massaging seats, and a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Peugeot says that full specifications and prices for the 508 GT PHEV range will be offered up ahead of its second-quarter arrival. Peugeot’s managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“The 508 Sportswagon appeals to discerning customers who appreciate characterful and emotive style as well as the versatility and practicality afforded by the wagon design. We believe the additional benefits of plug-in hybrid technology will further enhance the local appeal of our Sportswagon.”