Honda ZR-V confirmed for mid-2023 in Australia, hybrid & 1.5 turbo

Honda is set to add another SUV to its ranks, with the company confirming its all-new ZR-V will arrive to Australia in the middle of the year in both turbo and hybrid form.

The ZR-V is set to squeeze into the lineup above the compact HR-V package and its larger SUV sibling, the CR-V, while its description as a mid-size SUV puts it closer to the CR-V than the former.

So far, Honda hasn’t confirmed any pricing details, but we do know its plans when it comes to model variants and the powertrain mix.

Honda says the ZR-V will arrive in a choice of four variants, three of which – the VTi X, VTi L and VTi LX – come powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, while the range-topping ZR-V e:HEV LX will receive a new hybrid powertrain.

Details on outputs are unconfirmed, but Honda says its 2.0-litre direct injection four-cylinder paired with two electric motors offers an “impressive driving experience” while offering some significant fuel savings.

For those curious, in the Japanese market, the ZR-V’s 1.5-litre unit produces 131kW/240Nm, while the hybrid produces 135kW/315Nm.

Other than that, we know that the entry-level VTi X comes riding on 17-inch wheels, with the rest of the range picking up 18-inch alloys.

The ZR-V sits lower to the ground than a typical SUV package which Honda says offers a sedan-like driving position and a heap of practical touches and a new flat boot floor design.

Standard equipment includes a set of adaptive LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a 9.0-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, and Honda’s safety equipment suite that features collision-mitigating braking, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The ZR-V will also be packaged with a five-year subscription to Honda’s Connect Telematic services.

We’ll have to wait and find out the full local specifications and pricing details closer to the ZR-V’s official launch here in Australia, which is scheduled for the middle of the year. Honda Australia’s director, Carolyn McMahon, said:

“The Honda ZR-V’s form and function will redefine how SUVs are seen, and we’re excited to bring it to our customers in 2023. As the first new Honda SUV model launched in 1999, we are thrilled to offer Australians a medium-size SUV with sporty drivability, in-car smart connectivity, and elevated contemporary design features.”