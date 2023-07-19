New Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Features Ballistic 500kW/1020Nm Four-Cylinder Hybrid

Mercedes-AMG says that the 2024 GLC SUV range will come packing the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine when it arrives here in Australia in mid-2024.

Mercedes’ high-performance arm has released details of the GLC 43 and the GLC 63 S E Performance, both of which have moved away from a six-cylinder powertrain in favour of a ludicrous four-pot hybrid.

While it doesn’t sound impressive on paper, with the help of hybrid know-how gained from Mercedes’ F1 team, it looks as though buyers won’t miss out on much by downsizing.

Kicking off the range is the GLC 43, which comes powered by the M139 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that you’ll find powering cars like the Lotus Emira and the Mercedes-AMG A 45, GLA 45 and the CLA 45.

The GLC 43 produces a combined 310kW of power and 500Nm of torque from a mild hybrid setup, which translates to a 0-100km/h run of 4.8 seconds.

Stepping up to the flagship GLC 63 S E Performance adds a rear-mounted electric motor throwing 150kW/320Nm into the mix, with combined outputs standing at an immense 500kW of power and 1020Nm of torque.

That allows the GLC 63 S E Performance to hit the 100km/h mark in 3.5 seconds, with power thrown to all fours via a nine-speed automatic transmission in both variants.

Underneath, both GLC variants pick up double-wishbone front and rear suspension hardware, alongside adaptive dampers, rear-axle steering and active ride stabilisers.

The range-topper receives an electronic limited-slip differential and a clever 4Matic system that can send 100 per cent of the power to the rear wheels, while the GLC 43 splits power in a rear-biased 39/61 distribution.

Stopping power comes supplied by a six of six-piston calipers in the flagship, with the GLC 43 making do with four-piston clamps.

On the styling front, the Mercedes-AMG GLC picks up the usual set of imposing high-performance tweaks, with a more prominent front splitter and grille design, sharper side profile and quad exhaust pipes lurking beneath that aggressive diffuser.

Inside, the cabin is more focused than the standard GLC with its sports seats, unique steering wheel design and microfibre upholstery, with the company reserving Nappa leather upholstery as an optional extra.

The technology package is headlined by a set of bespoke AMG surrounds for the digital instrument cluster and the vertical infotainment display, as well as some track-focused software that logs speed and G-forces in the bends.

Mercedes-AMG is yet to confirm prices for the GLC 43 and 64 S E Performance, but says these will be revealed closer to its Australian arrival in mid 2024.