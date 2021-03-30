2022 Chevrolet Corvette priced from $144,990 in Australia

March 30, 2021
Car News, Chevrolet, V8

It’s finally here. Well, almost. The long-awaited right-hand 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 will land in Australia during the fourth quarter of this year. Prices have been confirmed to start from $144,990.

General Motors first confirmed the C8 Corvette for Australia back in July, 2019. It will be sold through a recently set up company called GMSV. Today the company confirms it will be offering local customers the 2LT and 3LT variants, in coupe and convertible formats.

Although Aussie specs are yet to be confirmed, the new sports cars will feature a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8. Overseas, this engine produces 369kW and 637Nm, and is sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Acceleration from 0-60mph (97km/h) comes up in a claimed 3.0 seconds.

GMSV says both variants will come equipped with loads of standard features, including head-up display, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, and a comprehensive touch-screen interface. Buyers will also be offered the Z51 Performance Pack as an option. Director of GMSV, Joanne Stogiannis, said:

“Overwhelming feedback is that our intended customers are performance enthusiasts, they want to have the ability to experience the C8 Corvette to its fullest potential. With this in mind, we have made the Z51 Performance Package and Front Lift standard on each and every Corvette coming into Australia, providing for even more agility and performance capability.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

The Z51 kit offers stuff like performance suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo brakes, cooling enhancements, and a limited-slip differential. It also introduces a rear spoiler and a bespoke final drive ratio. Stogiannis says the full specs for the MY22 are yet to be revealed globally, but confirms more details are coming in the second quarter.

To help celebrate its arrival, a special Carbon Edition will also go up for grabs for a limited time in Australia and New Zealand. It’ll be based on the 3LT coupe, showcasing special winglets, interior trimmings, and brake calipers. As mentioned, the Australian arrival is scheduled for the last quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe: $144,990
2022 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe: $160,500

2022 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Convertible: $159,990
2022 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Convertible: $175,500

Tags

Related Articles

Holden website no longer shows cars, Corvette confirmed for 2021
Holden website no longer shows cars, Corvette confirmed for 2021
Chevrolet C8 Corvette prototypes spotted with new flat-plane V8, Z06 and ZR1? (video)
Chevrolet C8 Corvette prototypes spotted with new flat-plane V8, Z06 and ZR1? (video)
BMW iX xDrive40, xDrive50 confirmed for Australia, arrives Q4 this year
BMW iX xDrive40, xDrive50 confirmed for Australia, arrives Q4 this year
Subaru Liberty being killed off in Australia, no new model coming
Subaru Liberty being killed off in Australia, no new model coming

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.