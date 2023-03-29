Peugeot Australia introduces 308 GT PHEV, priced from $64,990

The 2023 Peugeot 308 GT range has expanded in Australia, with the company transplanting its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain into the stylish hatchback for the first time on local ground.

While the 308 GT range is impressive, the 308 GT Sport Hatch PHEV gains a much-needed power and torque increase from thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain. It pairs a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 132kW/250Nm with an electric motor capable of 81kW/320Nm.

Combined outputs for the 308 GT PHEV stand at 165kW and 360Nm, which is the same as the 508 GT PHEV but short of the AWD 3008 GT PHEV (222kW). This is channeled to the front wheels via a revised eight-speed electric-efficient automatic transmission, replacing the previous torque converter unit with a new clutch pack.

Peugeot says the 308 PHEV can drive up to 60km on electric power alone thanks to its 12.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, with fuel economy figures standing at a claimed 1.3L/100km with the help of a regenerative braking system.

The 308 GT PHEV is being introduced to Australia in a single, high-spec variant, and comes riding on 18-inch matte black alloy wheels and receives full LED matrix headlights, claw-effect LED taillights, and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside you’ll find Peugeot’s 3D i-Cockpit that includes a pair of 10-inch displays, Nappa leather upholstery with heated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, and a 10-speaker sound from Focal.

There’s also a heap of active safety tech as standard, and a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty for the car itself, with an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the battery system. Peugeot’s Australian managing director, Kate Gillis, said:

“2023 will be momentous for our local electrification plans. The 308 GT Sport Hatch PHEV marks the third electrified Peugeot to launch in Australia, with the 508 Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid, the all-electric e-Partner small van, and the e-2008 small SUV following later this year.”

Peugeot says the 308 GT Sport Hatch PHEV is on sale now with prices starting from $64,990 (excluding on-road costs). See below for the key specs:

ENGINE

1.6L Petrol PureTech Turbo Petrol

Capacity: 1598 (cc)

Cylinders: 4

Max power: 132kW @ 6,000 rpm

Max torque: 250Nm @ 1,750 rpm

ELECTRIC MOTOR:

Front electric motor

40Ah Li-ion battery

Max power: 81kW @ 2500rpm

Max torque: 320Nm @ 500-2500rpm

Electric WLTP test range: 60km

COMBINED:

Max power: 165kW

Max torque: 360Nm

TRANSMISSION

Electric 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission (e-EAT8)

WHEELS & TYRES

Wheel Size & Tyre: 225/40 R18

Tyre repair kit

CONSUMPTION & EMISSIONS3

Combined cycle (L/100KM): 1.3

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions (G/KM) combined: 30.2

CAPACITIES (Litres)

Fuel tank: 40

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS (mm)

Length: 4365

Width: (including mirrors open) 2062

Height: 1465

Wheelbase: 2675

BOOT VOLUMES (L)

Seats in place: 361L

Boot volume to roof height rear seats folded: 1271L