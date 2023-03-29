2023 Mazda2 prices revealed for Australia, arrives in July

Mazda has lifted the lid on prices for its facelifted 2023 Mazda2 small hatch and sedan range in Australia, which kicks off from $22,290 before on-road costs.

The 2023 Madza2 range is set to go on sale in June, with the first deliveries taking place in July. Mazda is offering the updated range in four variants for the hatch, and two for the sedan.

The most accessible Mazda2 remains the Pure, available in manual and automatic hatch and automatic sedan. It then moves up to Pure SP featuring an automatic transmission, and then up to the Evolve automatic hatch. At the top, the GT is available in auto hatch and sedan.

The company is yet to release a full specification breakdown or any potential updates for the G15 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol under the bonnet, which could carry on from the outgoing Mazda2 with the same 82kW/144Nm outputs.

Entry-level Pure and Pure SP variants pick up one of three colour finishes for the dash, including Pure White, Mirror Black or Mint, depending on the exterior colour, while the Evolve and GT pick up a black interior with red highlights.

The range-topping GT variant receives partial-leather upholstery, a red and black dashboard, aero-inspired alloy wheels and a set of polished dual exhaust pipes.

Mazda says more details will come to the surface closer to the Mazda2’s official arrival in June, with deliveries taking place in July. Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“Mazda2 has always been a fan favourite for our newest road users and buyers who enjoy a premium product that also adeptly delivers on safety, quality, economy and drivability.”

During 2022 Mazda Australia delivered 5146 examples of the Mazda2. That’s up 23 per cent on the year prior, and enough for third position in its segment behind the MG3 (16,168) and Suzuki Baleno (6124).