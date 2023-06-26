Sixth-gen Triton ute set for reveal next month in Thailand

Mitsubishi has confirmed that we don’t have long to wait for the reveal of its sixth-generation Triton, with the company releasing a few teasers to hold us over until then.

Up front, there’s a very busy headlight assembly with a strip of horizontal running lamps said to resemble the “sharp gaze of a hawk” with a three-dimensional set of headlights sitting below.

The side profile looks to have been sharpened up with a prominent design line making its way from the headlights to the rear, where it meets a set of redesigned taillights, with a bulkier sports bar sitting behind the cabin.

Mitsubishi has offered up no platform, suspension or powertrain details of the next-generation Triton, with the company holding its cards close to its chest until its official reveal on the 26th of July. GM of design, Seji Watanabe, said:

“The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure.”