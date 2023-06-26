Car News Mitsubishi Utes and pickups

Sixth-gen Triton ute set for reveal next month in Thailand

Alexi Falson

Mitsubishi has confirmed that we don’t have long to wait for the reveal of its sixth-generation Triton, with the company releasing a few teasers to hold us over until then.

Up front, there’s a very busy headlight assembly with a strip of horizontal running lamps said to resemble the “sharp gaze of a hawk” with a three-dimensional set of headlights sitting below.

The side profile looks to have been sharpened up with a prominent design line making its way from the headlights to the rear, where it meets a set of redesigned taillights, with a bulkier sports bar sitting behind the cabin.

Mitsubishi has offered up no platform, suspension or powertrain details of the next-generation Triton, with the company holding its cards close to its chest until its official reveal on the 26th of July. GM of design, Seji Watanabe, said:

“The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure.”

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories