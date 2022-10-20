New Peugeot 308 hatch & wagon on sale in Australia, PHEV follows in 2023

Peugeot has lifted the lid on local pricing for its latest 308 range, which will arrive here in Australia in a four-variant lineup, with deliveries kicking off before the end of this year. A plug-in hybrid version will arrive in 2023.

The new Peugeot 308 range features both hatchback and wagon variants, with the hatch measuring in at 4367mm long, 1852mm wide, 1465mm tall and offering a wheelbase measuring 2675mm. Opting for the 308 wagon increases its stature to 4636mm long, 1852mm wide, 1442mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2735mm.

In terms of the styling package, Peugeot has given the 308 a significant update in line with the sharper 3008 and 5008 SUVs, while wearing the company’s latest coat of arms.

Under the bonnet, the range receives a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder pushing out 96kW and 230Nm, which powers the front wheels via an eight-speed auto transmission.

The company says that its four-variant range will be joined by a plug-in hybrid 308 in the first half of 2023, which pairs a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor, producing a combined 165kW and 360Nm.

Inside, the new 308 gains Peugeot’s latest i-cockpit design that is headlined by a 10-inch infotainment system as standard across all variants, with the 308 hatch offering a boot measuring 412L, which expands to 608L in the 308 wagon.

The entry 308 GT hatch comes riding on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and features a set of matrix LED headlights with claw effect lighting, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a mix of Alcantara and leatherette for the upholstery.

Stepping up to the 308 GT Premium hatch and wagon adds full Nappa leather inside, a panoramic sunroof, heated and massaging front seats, a surround-view camera, active lane positioning assistance and an upgraded 10-speaker Focal sound system.

Olivine Green is the standard no-cost paint option for the GT and GT Premium hatch, while the GT Premium wagon receives Avatar Blue as standard.

Opting for Artense Grey, Nera Black or Platinum Grey metallic finishes adds $690 to the equation, while premium metallic paint like Pearl White, Elixir Red and Vertigo Blue are reserved as a $1050 optional extra.

Peugeot is yet to confirm prices for the 308 GT Sport plug-in hybrid, but says it will finalise pricing and specifications ahead of its launch next year. See below the starting prices of the regular non-hybrid range (excludes on-roads):

2023 Peugeot 308 GT hatch: $43,990

2023 Peugeot 308 GT Premium hatch: $48,990

2023 Peugeot 308 GT Premium wagon: $50,490