Novitec extracts 676kW from stunning McLaren Elva

One of Germany’s most influential tuning houses, Novitec, has lifted the lid on its engineering tweaks it has made to the open-top McLaren Elva. And the result is nothing short of spectacular.

The McLaren Elva first broke the veil back in 2019, billed as the company’s first open-cockpit flagship with blistering pace supplied by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 you’ll find powering the outrageous McLaren Senna.

By the look of it, though, the team over at Novitec weren’t too impressed with the stock powertrain, and have been working on their own treatment, increasing power from the stock 600kW output.

With the help of a new exhaust system working alongside some clever software tweaks for the fuel injection, ignition and electronic boost pressure control unit, Novitec says it has extracted an additional 76kW from the twin-turbo V8. The total output now stands at 676kW, while torque remains unchanged at 800Nm.

Novitec says its trickery has shaved one-tenth from the factory 0-100km/h time, which now stands at 2.7 seconds, while the 0-200km/h sprint is claimed in less than 6.7 seconds.

It comes riding on a set of seven-spoked 20-inch front, 21-inch rear forged wheels, and a new set of springs that have dropped the ride height by 20mm. Just in case the Elva doesn’t stand out enough.