Cupra Secures 450 Formentor VZe & Leon VZe Plug-in Hybrids for Australia

Cupra has announced a total of 450 examples of the Formentor VZe and Leon VZe plug-in hybrid will be making their way to Australia.

Cupra’s initial batch of Formentor & Leon PHEVs was fairly modest late last year, with the company saying the added supply, primarily of the Formentor plug-in hybrid SUV will help to appease hungry buyers. Both models remain eligible for current Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemptions thanks to the pricing of $61,690 for the Leon VZe and $64,990 sticker price for the Formentor VZe.

Both Cupra’s Leon and Formentor VZe come powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 110kW/250Nm paired with an electric motor throwing 85kW/300Nm into the mix, with combined outptus standing at 180kW of power and 400Nm of torque.

“Our discerning customers understand that they’re getting contemporary European technology – an efficient direct injection turbo petrol engine with a rechargable battery good for about 50km independent of the engine, plus hybrid ability if the battery is depleted,” says Cupra’s Australian Director, Ben Wilks. “Formentor VZe and Leon VZe come with captivating design and driving dynamics that distinguish Cupra from the mainstream brands’ whitegoods on wheels,” he added.

Pricing for both variants, including drive-away prices depending on your state or territory can be found below.

MY24 Leon VZe

$61,690 RRP’

$64,690 DA (ACT)

$65,690 DA (QLD)

$66,690 DA (NSW)

$66,690 DA (SA)

$67,190 DA (VIC)

$67,690 DA (WA)

$66,190 DA (TAS)

MY24 Formentor VZe

$64,990 RRP

$67,990 DA (ACT)

$68,990 DA (QLD)

$69,990 DA (NSW)

$69,990 DA (SA)

$70,490 DA (VIC)

$70,990 DA (WA)

$69,490 DA (TAS)