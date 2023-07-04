Nissan Launches 3-24 Month Ownership Subscriptions for New Cars in the UK

Nissan has taken the plunge and becomes one of the first manufacturers to offer a subscription service to get behind the wheel of its new cars, with flexibility and the ability to switch between cars some key selling points of the pilot project.

Nissan says that its new subscription model allows customers to choose from a 3–24-month period of ‘ownership,’ which is billed at 645 pound-stirling a month (around AUD $1125) and even allows owners to switch between models during the ownership period.

The company says that the cost of the subscription covers the cost of the vehicle, insurance for up to five drivers, servicing, road tax and roadside assistance, meaning that the only real expense for drivers are road tolls and filling up the tank or lithium-ion battery pack.

With just a few clicks and a month’s payment reserved as a deposit, Nissan delivers the vehicle to the home of the subscriber and they’re on the road from there.

Nissan is launching the subscription model with three of its most popular models leading the charge, including the Qashqai e-Power, a 39kWh variant of the Nissan Leaf and the 87kWh Ariya Evolve being offered for now, with more models potentially joining the service in the near future.

Nissan says that its pricing includes 1287km of driving per month, though extra mileage can be added as a request.

Just how well the subscription service operates in the UK will be a very telling sign of whether or not Nissan will roll out the service around the globe.

“We’re really excited about Nissan Subscription as it will appeal to a completely different type of customer for us, and bring a whole new audience to our brand,” says Managing Director at Nissan GB, Andrew Humberstone.

“There’s a new generation of motorist coming through that is looking for an entirely digital purchase experience, likes the idea of swapping their car from time to time to suit different needs, and wants to avoid the hassle of motoring admin,” he added.

“Nissan Subscription is perfect for them: one simple payment and they’ve got everything covered,” he concluded.