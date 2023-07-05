2024 Kia Picanto Range Picks up Major Facelift, Set for Q4 Arrival in Australia

Kia has given us a look at what to expect from the MY24 Picanto hatchback range, with a styling overhaul, added safety tech and the removal of the range-topping GT variant headlining the updates ahead of its late 2023 arrival.

Kia says the styling refresh has been inspired by the company’s new flagship SUV, the EV9, as well as the Sportage and Sorento’s design language, complete with its angular headlight array and a more imposing front grille than its predecessor.

The rear end picks up a new set of tail lights connected by a single light bar, with the GT-Line variant receiving an overly aggressive rear diffuser for a sporty touch.

Sadly, Kia has given its Picanto GT, powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo, the axe for 2024 and beyond, while sticking with the GT-Line trim level.

That means buyers have the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated powertrains which are paired with a five-speed manual in the base model, and optional automated manual transmission.

Inside, buyers can expect to find an 8.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, a rear-view camera, as well as an updated safety equipment list.

Kia says Picanto buyers will receive autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-keep assistance, forward collision warnings and a hill-start assistant.

This is a significant upgrade over the current Picanto’s lacklustre active safety equipment list.

The company is yet to confirm pricing for the 2024 Picanto range here in Australia, though we’re expecting price rises across the range, considering the added equipment Kia has in store for its pint-sized hatchback.

More specifications and pricing details of the 2024 Picanto range will be released closer to its official launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.