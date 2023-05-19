Next-gen Aston Martin ‘DB12’ to debut later this month

While Aston Martin has stopped short of confirming that it is the suspected ‘DB12’ sports coupe, the company says we can expect big things at an event later this month.

This had led many, if not all of us, to believe that the DB12 will be the one to be uncovered on May 24. Aston says that the new generation of the “legendary DB bloodline” will be revealed, describing it as the start of Aston’s “next generation”.

“This is no mere GT,” Aston said in its release, adding that “grand is not enough”. Aston said:

“Final preparations are underway as Aston Martin plans to unveil a new generation of the legendary DB bloodline on 24 May 2023, a landmark date heralding the start of the ultra-luxury British brand’s next generation.”

So far, we’ve got three cryptic photos of the potential DB12 to judge from, showcasing Aston’s familiar design language and an updated technology package headlining the centre console.

The company says that the new model will “break free from the norms of the GT sector” while creating a new category entirely.

We’re not exactly sure what that means, though the cloud of mystery will dissipate when Aston Martin takes the wraps off its next-gen grand tourer next week.