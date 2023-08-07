Fisker Shows Off Electric Pick-Up, Four-Door Roadster and Compact SUV in Latest Event

Californian EV company, Fisker, has showcased what we can expect to see from the company’s lineup as we move through the decade in its latest ‘Product Vision Day’ event.

The event, hosted in Huntington Beach, California, was used as a showcase for its upcoming EVs like the PEAR compact SUV, the Alaska pickup truck, four-door Ronin GT car and an off-road package for the current Fisker Ocean SUV.

While we already knew of Fisker’s plans for the PEAR compact SUV, which is set to go into production in 2024, little was known about the Ronin and Alaska.

The Fisker Ronin is set to become the world’s first all-electric four-door convertible GT sports car, with the company boasting power outputs of 735kW and 0-100km/h sprints of 2 seconds.

Targeted range figures for the Ronin exceed 965km, according to the manufacturer, with no firm release date on the cards just yet.

Next up, the Fisker Alaska is set to take on the Rivian R1T and upcoming Cybertruck in the world of battery-electric utes which comes riding on an extended version of the FT31 platform underpinning the Ocean.

Fisker says the cargo bed can extend from 1371mm up to 2804mm and allows storage between the rear of the cabin and the tray itself.

The company is eyeing off range figures up to 547km per charge, with a 2025 release date slated for the Fisker and price tags kicking off at around AUD $68,000.

Fisker has confirmed more details of the PEAR, which is set to be offered in four variants, the cheapest of which is priced at AUD $45,000, and is set to hit the market in the middle of 2025.

Finally, Fisker took the wraps off an off-road variant of the Ocean, named the Force E, which picks up a set of 20-inch rims wrapped in 33-inch all-terrain tyres, revised dampers, and underbody protection, which is set to hit the market in early 2024.

“Fisker isn’t standing still,” said Henrik Fisker, “we want the world to know that we have big plans and intend to move into several different segments, redefining each with our unique blend of design, innovation and sustainability.”

“By 2027, we intend to produce the world’s first climate-neutral vehicle, and as our customers reinvert their relationships with mobility, we want to be a leader in software-defined transportation,” he added.

For an even better look at the Fisker lineup, you can check out highlights of the Product Vision day in the video below.