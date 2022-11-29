Ralliart Mitsubishi Triton takes rally victory on debut

Mitsubishi is popping the champagne after taking out the 2022 Asia Cross Country Rally in its special Triton Ralliart race truck.

Earlier this year, Mitsubishi made waves when it announced a specialised Triton would herald the return of the iconic Ralliart name and eyed off the Asia Cross Country Rally event in Thailand as the perfect opportunity to return to the sport.

Impressively, Team Mitsubishi Ralliart actually took out the top spot at the event, completing six stages of racing over six days with the fastest time of 8:22.42, which was backed up by a fifth place from the other Ralliart Triton.

Thailand’s Chayapon Yotha was behind the wheel, alongside Indonesian co-driver Peerapong Sombutwong who proved too much in their specialised Triton that was built by private team, Tant Sports.

The team pipped none-other-than two-time Dakar Rally champ, Hiroshi Masuoka to be its team director. Lead driver Chayapon Yotha said:

“In order to win among rivals with larger engine displacements, I concentrated on reducing mistakes thoroughly and completing each corner and stage carefully. We were able to achieve good results in this rally because of the excellent handling performance of the Triton. It was very easy to control, allowing me to follow the line as I intended in any road surface conditions – tarmac, gravel or mud.”