New Porsche 718 Spyder RS revealed, now on sale in Australia

Welcome to Porsche’s new hardcore drop-top, the 718 Spyder RS. This is essentially a Cayman GT4 RS convertible. Can driving get any more exciting than this?

The 718 Spyder RS features the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine as the mighty GT3. In the Spyder it produces 368kW and 450Nm. Maximum revs is an ear-massaging 9000rpm, and drivers get to hear the engine sing its song through seven speeds via the PDK dual-clutch auto. The 0-100km/h sprint takes a claimed 3.4 seconds, with 0-200km/h clocked in just 10.9 seconds.

What’s different about the 718 Spyder RS over the GT3, aside from featuring a removable roof? It uses a mid-engined configuration. This means the engine is installed right behind the cabin instead of over the rear axle like in 911. It is inherently more balanced, although, not as experienced as the GT3 obviously.

Thanks to various lightweight measures, the new model is 40kg lighter than the 718 Spyder. It stands at 1410kg. Part of that lightness is thanks to the manual soft-top roof, which can be set up like a ‘bimini top’ like on a boat so passengers can enjoy the open-air experience without intense sunlight.

Like all RS models, the Spyder RS showcases advanced aero treatment. In fact, Porsche says the front end is almost identical to the Cayman GT4 RS with its low splitter and carbon fibre bonnet. Two NACA-style ducts are cut into the bonnet too, helping to cool the brakes.

Along the sides you’ll see special skirts and the trademark side air intake, while around at the back is neat lip spoiler and chunky diffuser element. Twin stainless steel exhausts poke out through the middle like some kind of cannon-shooter on a ship.

The interior is all about driving but it is decorated in some luxurious trimmings, such as leather bucket seats with perforated Race-Tex inserts, a Race-Tex-wrapped sports steering wheel, and yet more leather for the dash and door trims. Customers can choose from a range of exterior colours, pairing with the Arctic Grey and Carmine Red interior.

As standard in Australia the new Spyder RS comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) that has been lowered 30mm, as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical differential lock, and special 20-inch forged aluminium wheels.

Speaking about the new model, Andreas Preuninger, director GT Cars at Porsche, said:

“The 718 Spyder RS raises driving pleasure to a new level for open-top vehicles. The combination of our unmistakable GT3 engine, the close-ratio transmission, compact dimensions, low weight, road-optimised racing suspension and maximum openness offers an extremely compelling and unfiltered driving experience.”

Porsche Australia confirms the Spyder RS will be available to order from today, May 10, with prices starting from $336,800 (excluding on-road costs). Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2024.