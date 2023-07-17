RAM Expands Lineup with 1500 Laramie Sport, Priced from $136,950

RAM has announced a new horse will be joining the DT-series 1500 lineup, with the 1500 Laramie Sport squeezing in above the standard Laramie and below the Limited range-topper with a price tag of $136,950 before on-road costs.

On the styling front, the 1500 Sport picks up some body-coloured bumpers, front grille and side mirrors that are matched with a fresh set of 20-inch alloys, with RAM’s cargo box fitted as standard.

Underneath, power comes supplied by the same 5.7-litre HEMI V8 with mild-hybrid tech, with the unit throwing 291kW of power and 556Nm of torque to the wheels via an eight-speed transmission.

The Laramie Sport’s braked towing capacities stand at 4500kg, like the rest of the 1500 range.

Inside, there’s a few interior upgrades in the form of a black headliner and some new carbon-effect inserts splashed across the dashboard, while there’s a new 12-inch instrument cluster sitting in front of the driver.

Atop the base Laramie’s equipment, the Laramie Sport receives a safety equipment upgrade headlined by an adaptive cruise control system, surround-view monitor, parking assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assistance.

Colour options for the 1500 Sport include Diamond Black, Granite Crystal and Bright White.

RAM says the 1500 Laramie Sport is now available at its dealership network, with prices standing at $136,950 before on-road costs.

“The 1500 Laramie Sport full-sized pickup combines all the benefits of a ute with the comfort, space and premium finishes of a luxury SUV,” says RAM’s National Manager, Jeff Barber.

“This unique proposition allows a range of customers to travel business class whether they’re towing, on work sites, on family road trip adventures or even doing the school run,” he added.