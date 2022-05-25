BMW iX M60 on sale in Australia from $222,900, arrives mid-2022

BMW Australia has confirmed prices and specifications for its flagship battery electric SUV, the iX M60. It comes in as one of the company’s most powerful road vehicles ever offered.

The iX M60 sits atop the iX lineup, above the xDrive40, xDrive40 Sport and xDrive50 Sport, rounding out the four-variant lineup for the company’s all-electric SUV range.

It comes powered by a pair of electric motors that produce a whopping 455kW of power and 1100Nm of torque, making it by far the company’s most powerful EV yet, while juice is supplied by a large 112kWh battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 566km (on the WLTP cycle).

BMW says this is enough to propel the iX M60 from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, onto a limited top speed of 250km/h.

For reference, the base iX xDrive40 produces 240kW/630Nm with power supplied by a 77kWh battery pack, while the xDrive50 Sport receives the larger 112kWh battery pack while producing 385kW of power and 765Nm of torque.

BMW’s batteries can be AC charged up to 11kW, while 200kW DC fast-charging brings the battery from 10-80 per cent in a claimed 35 minutes, with a 10 minute stint at a DC fast charger adding 150km of range. Using an 11kW BMW i Wallbox Plus AC charger at home takes just under 11 hours to bring the battery to a full charge.

Underneath, the iX M60 receives BMW’s latest aluminium spaceframe, with carbon fibre reinforced plastic treatment given to the roof, side and rear of the chassis to increase stiffness while reducing weight.

The flagship rides on a set of 22-inch M Sport alloy wheels paired with an upgraded brake package with blue calipers, air suspension and an actuator-based wheel slip limitation that mimics that of a conventional limited-slip differential.

Inside, the iX M60 receives a funky hexagonal steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment system powered by BMW’s latest iDrive 8 system, while the new EV platform allows for some storage space between the driver and front passenger in the absence of a transmission tunnel.

Standard equipment for the iX M60 includes heated front seats, BMW’s parking and driving assistance programs, a Bowers and Wilkins diamond surround sound system, panoramic glass sunroof, active steering, adaptive two-axle air suspension and Laserlight headlights.

Buyers will also enjoy a five-year, unlimited-charge subscription to the Chargefox network with the purchase of the iX M60 in Australia. See below for starting prices for the full range of BMW iX models:

xDrive40: $135,900

xDrive40 Sport: $141,900

xDrive50 Sport: $169,900

M60: $222,900