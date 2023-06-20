New MG4 Excite becomes Australia’s cheapest EV, priced from $38,990

MG has added a new and even more affordable entry-point into its MG4 battery-electric lineup, confirming the MG4 Excite will be slapped with a price tag of $38,990 (excluding on-roads) when it arrives in August.

That sub-$40k price means that the MG4 will wear the title of Australia’s most affordable battery-electric vehicle, undercutting the GWM Ora and siblings like the MG ZS EV and higher-spec 64kWh MG4 Excite.

MG’s cut-price EV comes powered by a single electric motor producing 125kW of power at the rear axle, with range figures from the 51kWh lithium-ion battery pack standing at 350km on the combined cycle.

These figures are down 25kW of power and 100km worth of driving range from the MG4 Essence and Excite variants that come powered by a 64kWh battery pack.

In the larger-capacity MG4 Excite, buyers receive 17-inch alloys, LED head and taillights, cloth upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Stepping up to the MG4 Essence, priced from $47,990 for the 64kWh variant and up to $55,990 (excluding on-roads) for the 77kWh variant adds 18-inch alloys, rear spoiler, climate control, a surround-view camera, wireless charging pad and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

Just how long the MG4 will wear the crown of Australia’s cheapest EV will be determined by how aggressively BYD plans to price the upcoming Dolphin EV. The MG4 is set to arrive in August. MG Australia is also considering launching the AWD dual-motor variant later down the track, which offers a 0-100km/h sprint in well under 4.0 seconds.