MG Confirms $59,990 Price for MG4 XPOWER Performance Flagship EV

MG has confirmed pricing for its new performance flagship, the MG4 XPOWER, with the sportiest member of the MG lineup to date receiving a sticker price of $59,990 before on-road costs. At its heart, the MG4 XPOWER receives a dual motor setup throwing 320kW of power and 600Nm of torque to all four wheels, with the company boasting 0-100km/h times of 3.8 seconds.

The front motor throws 150kW into the mix, with another 170kW provided by the rear motor, with power supplied by a 64kWh battery pack; range figures have not been confirmed for the MG4 XPOWER.

It comes riding on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) underpinning the standard MG4 range, with the addition of a new dynamic cornering control system that features an electronically locking differential and four-wheel torque vectoring system. This makes it MG’s fastest vehicle to date, and the most dynamic considering the added locking diff and torque vectoring tech.

Underneath, there’s a heap of revised suspension hardware, including stiffer anti-roll bars and a recalibration for the springs and dampers that increase rigidity by 25 per cent over the standard MG4.

Stopping power comes supplied by a set of 345mm rotors at all four corners, with the 18-inch rims wrapped in Bridgestone Turanza rubber that offer 100-0km/h brake distances of 33.9m. MG will offer full specifications for the MG4 XPOWER closer to its launch later this year, and we’ll be sure to report back.

Until then, customers can now register their interest in its upcoming performance flagship, with deliveries expected to take place before the end of 2023. “The MG4 XPOWER has supercar performance packed with features including launch control and a track mode inspired lap timer showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and spirited to drive,” says MG’s ANZ CEO, Peter Ciao.

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a true performance car with plenty of technology and space to match,” he added.