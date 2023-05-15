MG4 prices and specs confirmed for Australia, H2 arrival

MG’s battery electric MG4 is on the way to Australia in the second half of the year, with the company confirming specs and a very competitive $44,990 starting price, before on-road costs.

MG is bringing three variants of the MG4 to Australia, with the Essence and Excite trim levels picking up a 64kWh battery pack and the range-topping Essence Long Range receiving a 77kWh pack.

The company says range figures for the MG4 range start from 435km for the entry-level Essence, rising to 450km in the Excite and topping out at 530km for the Essence Long Range on the WLTP test cycle.

The packs can be fast-charged at up to 138kW, which brings the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just under thirty minutes. Power output stands at 150kW for the 64kWh models, and 180kW for the range-topper.

The 64kWh Excite variant picks up a set of 17-inch aerodynamic alloys and a set of LED head and taillights, a black roof and a pair of rear wings, while the Essence receives larger 18-inch alloys.

Inside, the Excite receives black cloth upholstery, a rotary gear dial, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system paired with a 3D sound system, with the Essence picking up faux leather upholstery.

There’s also a surround-view monitor, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control as standard, while the Essence picks up blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Interestingly, MG says that a performance-focused dual motor, all-wheel drive variant of the MG4 is also under consideration for local showrooms. Overseas, the dual-motor version develops 330kW.

Prices for the MG4 range (before on-road costs are applied) can be found below:

MG4 64kWh Excite: $44,990

MG4 64kWh Essence: $47,990

MG4 77kWh Essence: $55,990