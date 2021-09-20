2022 Mazda BT-50 update adds SP variant, new XS with 1.9TD

Mazda Australia has confirmed some new variants and options for its 2022 BT-50 range, including a sporty SP model and the introduction of Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbo-diesel with a new XS trim line.

The new SP joins other recent SP-badged variants in other model lines, and for the BT-50 it brings in the usual darkened theme. This is the first SP version of the BT-50, standing out with a black grille, side mirrors, and door handles, and a set of satin black 18-inch alloy wheels (shown above).

Buyers are offered the SP in 4×4 dual-cab pickup form only, with either a six-speed manual or automatic. Power comes from the Isuzu 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder, developing 140kW and 450Nm. The BT-50 SP also comes with ‘Driftwood’ leather and black suede interior trimmings, and gloss black wheel arch extensions.

At the entry end of the range is the new XS variant. Power comes from a new-to-Mazda 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, producing 110kW and 350Nm. With a towing capacity of up to 3000kg, steel wheels, and available in 4×2 single-cab, dual-cab, and 4×4 dual-cab, this variant is prepared for work (XT shown below).

Other popular variants continue, including the best-seller XTR and GT, while the BT-50 Thunder edition sits at the top of the range. The Thunder features a number of hardcore accessories, such as an LED light bar, bull bar, sports bar, and an electronic tonneau cover. Speaking about the model update, Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:

“The new Mazda BT-50 SP model brings a strong, sporty aesthetic with impressive equipment levels, while the new 1.9-litre turbo-diesel drivetrain delivers a highly capable entry point into the BT-50 model range. Brand-new Mazda BT-50 has performed strongly in 2021, with July recording the second-highest sales month in the nameplate’s history.”

So far this year (through August) Mazda has sold 10,914 examples of the BT-50 in Australia, according to VFACTS figures. That’s up from 6881 units during the same eight-month period last year.

The new models announced today will be available from January, 2022. Prices are yet to be announced, but you can see below for the highlight standard features for the various trim levels:

BT-50 XS and XT specification highlights:

17-inch steel wheels (XS)

17-inch alloy wheels (XT)

LED Headlamps with manual levelling

Power-adjustable body-coloured exterior mirrors

Black cloth seat trim

Air-conditioning

Power windows

Vinyl floor

Cruise Control (XT manual transmission)

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (automatic transmission)

7.0-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen

Apple CarPlay (wireless and USB) and Android Auto (USB)

Bluetooth hands-free telephone and audio capability

DAB+ digital radio

Reverse camera

Rear-seat USB charging point

Airbags SRS (driver, front passenger, side, curtain, driver’s knee and driver’s far-side)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Attention Assist

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) – Overtaking

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Hill Launch Assist (HLA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) (automatic transmission only)

Locking Rear Differential (LRD) – switchable on/off (4×4 models)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Parking Sensors (Pickup body only)

Roll Over Protection (ROP)

Secondary Collision Reduction

Speed Assist System

Traction Control System (TCS)

Turn Assist

2022 BT-50 XTR specification highlights (in addition to XT):

18-inch alloy wheels

Exterior mirrors with power folding function

LED Headlamps with auto levelling

LED front fog lamps

Side steps

LED signature daytime running lamps

Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning with rear vents

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Auto-dimming interior mirror

Rear seat with centre armrest

9.0-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen

Satellite navigation

Advanced keyless entry

2022 BT-50 GT specification highlights (in addition to XTR):

Chrome exterior mirrors with heating function

Brown leather seat trim

Driver’s seat with eight-way power adjustment

Heated front seats

Remote engine start (automatic transmission)

Front parking sensors

2022 BT-50 SP specification highlights:

Dark metallic grey roof rails

Black grille

Gunmetal signature wing

Gloss black exterior mirrors

Gloss black door handles

Satin black 18-inch alloy wheels

Dark grey side steps

Driftwood leather and black synthetic suede interior trim

Manually-operated black roller tonneau cover

Tub liner

Gloss black sail-plane sport bar

Front bumper lower decoration trim

Gloss black wheel flares