2022 Mazda BT-50 update adds SP variant, new XS with 1.9TD

Mazda Australia has confirmed some new variants and options for its 2022 BT-50 range, including a sporty SP model and the introduction of Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbo-diesel with a new XS trim line.
The new SP joins other recent SP-badged variants in other model lines, and for the BT-50 it brings in the usual darkened theme. This is the first SP version of the BT-50, standing out with a black grille, side mirrors, and door handles, and a set of satin black 18-inch alloy wheels (shown above).
Buyers are offered the SP in 4×4 dual-cab pickup form only, with either a six-speed manual or automatic. Power comes from the Isuzu 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder, developing 140kW and 450Nm. The BT-50 SP also comes with ‘Driftwood’ leather and black suede interior trimmings, and gloss black wheel arch extensions.
At the entry end of the range is the new XS variant. Power comes from a new-to-Mazda 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, producing 110kW and 350Nm. With a towing capacity of up to 3000kg, steel wheels, and available in 4×2 single-cab, dual-cab, and 4×4 dual-cab, this variant is prepared for work (XT shown below).
Other popular variants continue, including the best-seller XTR and GT, while the BT-50 Thunder edition sits at the top of the range. The Thunder features a number of hardcore accessories, such as an LED light bar, bull bar, sports bar, and an electronic tonneau cover. Speaking about the model update, Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi, said:
“The new Mazda BT-50 SP model brings a strong, sporty aesthetic with impressive equipment levels, while the new 1.9-litre turbo-diesel drivetrain delivers a highly capable entry point into the BT-50 model range. Brand-new Mazda BT-50 has performed strongly in 2021, with July recording the second-highest sales month in the nameplate’s history.”
So far this year (through August) Mazda has sold 10,914 examples of the BT-50 in Australia, according to VFACTS figures. That’s up from 6881 units during the same eight-month period last year.
The new models announced today will be available from January, 2022. Prices are yet to be announced, but you can see below for the highlight standard features for the various trim levels:
BT-50 XS and XT specification highlights:
- 17-inch steel wheels (XS)
- 17-inch alloy wheels (XT)
- LED Headlamps with manual levelling
- Power-adjustable body-coloured exterior mirrors
- Black cloth seat trim
- Air-conditioning
- Power windows
- Vinyl floor
- Cruise Control (XT manual transmission)
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (automatic transmission)
- 7.0-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay (wireless and USB) and Android Auto (USB)
- Bluetooth hands-free telephone and audio capability
- DAB+ digital radio
- Reverse camera
- Rear-seat USB charging point
- Airbags SRS (driver, front passenger, side, curtain, driver’s knee and driver’s far-side)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Attention Assist
- Automatic High Beam (AHB)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)
- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK) – Overtaking
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Hill Descent Control (HDC)
- Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
- Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) (automatic transmission only)
- Locking Rear Differential (LRD) – switchable on/off (4×4 models)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Rear Parking Sensors (Pickup body only)
- Roll Over Protection (ROP)
- Secondary Collision Reduction
- Speed Assist System
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Turn Assist
2022 BT-50 XTR specification highlights (in addition to XT):
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Exterior mirrors with power folding function
- LED Headlamps with auto levelling
- LED front fog lamps
- Side steps
- LED signature daytime running lamps
- Dual-zone climate control air-conditioning with rear vents
- Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
- Auto-dimming interior mirror
- Rear seat with centre armrest
- 9.0-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen
- Satellite navigation
- Advanced keyless entry
2022 BT-50 GT specification highlights (in addition to XTR):
- Chrome exterior mirrors with heating function
- Brown leather seat trim
- Driver’s seat with eight-way power adjustment
- Heated front seats
- Remote engine start (automatic transmission)
- Front parking sensors
2022 BT-50 SP specification highlights:
- Dark metallic grey roof rails
- Black grille
- Gunmetal signature wing
- Gloss black exterior mirrors
- Gloss black door handles
- Satin black 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dark grey side steps
- Driftwood leather and black synthetic suede interior trim
- Manually-operated black roller tonneau cover
- Tub liner
- Gloss black sail-plane sport bar
- Front bumper lower decoration trim
- Gloss black wheel flares